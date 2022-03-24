Man shot in leg in West Seattle

A man was wounded in a early morning shooting in West Seattle Thursday.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Southwest Andover at around 3:20 a.m.

The victim was reportedly shot in the leg from behind, according to Seattle police. The 41-year-old victim asked for help from a person in a nearby RV.

Once officers arrived and found the victim, they applied a tourniquet to his wound.

Seattle Fire Department medics then took the man to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SPD violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

