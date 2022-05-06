Man shot in the leg while delivering mail

A man was shot in the leg while delivering the mail in Stanton Heights.

Pittsburgh Police say they responded to reports of shots fired at the 1300 block of Hawthorne Street at 3 p.m. Friday.

Officers found the wounded man at a nearby fire station. The victim told police that he had been grazed in the leg by a bullet as he was delivering mail at the Hawthorne Court. After he was shot, he walked to the fire station for help.

Police found two vehicles struck by bullets at the scene of the shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital and the investigation is ongoing.

