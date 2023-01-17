Man shot in leg while in moving car on Lady’s Island. Sheriff’s office investigating.

A man was shot in the leg while riding in a car Tuesday afternoon on Lady’s Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place around 4:05 p.m. Tuesday on Hazel Farms Road, just south of Publix on Lady’s Island. A man who was a passenger in a moving car was shot once in the leg. He was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

No other injuries were reported, Viens said. Police did not provide the man’s condition.

The Sheriff’s Office has not identified any suspects. The man who was shot was not able to provide a description of the shooter to police.

Although residents should expect a heavy police presence in the area Tuesday evening, Viens said no main roads are impeded and traffic in the area appears to be flowing normally.

Police did not provide a possible motive or relationship between the shooter and passenger.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry tip line at 843-554-1111.