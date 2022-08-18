Man shot in Lennard High School parking lot, Hillsborough deputies say

A man was shot in the parking lot of Lennard High School in Ruskin on Thursday, according to the Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office.

In a tweet, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said they do not believe the man is a student at the school. He also said there is not an active shooter and there is no threat to students or staff.

Multiple posts on Facebook and Twitter said the school, located at 2342 E Shell Point Road, went into lockdown after the shooting.

The man was taken to an area hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting currently is under investigation.

This is a developing story.