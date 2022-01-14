Man shot in Lexington, found 2 blocks from shooting scene

A man in Lexington was sent to the hospital Friday evening after being shot near downtown, according to Lexington police

Police said they were dispatched to the 400 block of Elm Tree Lane at 11:46 p.m. Friday for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers did not find a victim but did locate several shell casings.

Police said they later found a victim two blocks over on Chestnut Street suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are unsure why the scene of the crime and the victim were at two different locations. Police also don’t have any suspect information to release as of early Friday morning.