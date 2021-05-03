Man shot by Lexington police accused of taking hostages inside home, firing shots

A man who was shot over the weekend by Lexington police is facing multiple charges related to accusations that he held multiple children and adults in a home as hostages.

Ryan Dontese Jones, 21, is charged with first-degree burglary, four counts of kidnapping a minor, five counts of kidnapping an adult and nine counts of wanton endangerment.

Jones was set to be arraigned Monday, but he had been put in isolation in the Fayette County jail due to COVID-19 precautions and could not attend the remote proceedings. His arraignment was rescheduled for next week. His bond is set at $50,000, according to court records.

Lexington police said they were originally called to the 600 block of Marshall Lane for a report of shots fired at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. An officer who arrived was shot at by Jones and returned fire, striking him in the shoulder, police said. The officer was not injured.

Jones is accused of forcing his way into a home on Marshall Lane, and pointing a handgun and shooting at the people inside, according to his arrest citation. He is also accused of restraining multiple adults and children to use them as “hostages,” according to the citation.

Kentucky State Police, which often investigate shootings by law enforcement agencies in the state, is handling the investigation of the officer’s shooting of Jones. The Lexington Police Department provided body camera footage of what happened to state police, but the footage had not been released publicly as of Monday.

The officer who shot Jones is on administrative assignment while the investigation is underway, police said over the weekend.

Sgt. Bernis Napier said Monday that state police investigators spent hours Saturday collecting evidence at the scene and trying to interview neighbors.

“They were there until after midnight Saturday night,” he said. “Anything they’ve got right now, they’re still putting together.”

Lexington police have said that any further information will be provided by state police.