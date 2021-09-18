Man shot in Little Canada Friday afternoon in critical condition

Sep. 18—Few details were available Friday afternoon about a man who was shot in Little Canada, but it is believed the victim and the suspects knew one another, authorities said.

About 3 p.m. a man was shot in the 2400 block of Rice Street, according to Roy Magnuson, spokesman for the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

"We don't believe there is a ongoing threat to the community," he said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was in critical, but stable condition, he said.

No further information was available Friday night.