Man shot in New London

Dec. 21—NEW LONDON — A man was shot in the leg early Wednesday in the area of Ocean Avenue and Bank Street, police said.

The gunshot victim, who was not identified by police, was treated at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for an injury that police said was not life-threatening.

New London police said they were called to the area of Ocean Avenue and Bank Street at 3:12 a.m. for reports of shots fired and a man running from the scene.

Police said they located one man and briefly chased him into a wooded area. New London officers with assistance from a K-9 unit from the Montville police department, later found the man. He turned out to be the gunshot victim. The man who shot the victim remains at large.

At the scene of the shooting, police said they discovered two vehicles and two businesses had been hit by bullets. Police said they also found a gun and numerous shell casings. Police spent the morning collecting evidence and canvassing the area and said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

The New London shooting comes one day after a man was shot and injured in a shooting at a gas station in Norwich. The victim in the Norwich shooting was shot in the head while at the gas pumps by someone in a vehicle. The victim in the Norwich case, who was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, has not been identified by police.