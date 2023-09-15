Man shot by Longmont police in 2020 enters guilty plea

Sep. 15—A man shot by police in 2020 while presenting a BB gun in Longmont has entered a guilty plea.

Antonio Armstrong, 30, entered a guilty plea Friday morning to felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon. All other charges were dismissed, including three counts of felony menacing, first-degree trespassing and harassment.

Armstrong is set for sentencing on Oct. 27 and is currently out of custody on bond.

Police responded to the apartment complex at 600 Martin St. at 1:11 a.m. July 10, 2020 for a man with a gun reportedly harassing a woman. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Armstrong refused to leave the victim's apartment after she asked him multiple times and then locked him out. A separate friend, who was not on scene, called police on behalf of the victim and reported Armstrong had a handgun in his back pocket.

Four uniformed officers arrived at the scene, and Armstrong initially compiled when asked to put his hands on his head, the affidavit said. Officers asked Armstrong whether he had any guns, and he told them he did not.

Armstrong then walked toward the officers and did not turn around when they instructed him to. When two officers attempted to grab his hands, Armstrong pulled a black handgun from his waistband, the affidavit states.

Armstrong pointed the gun at the four officers with his right arm fully extended and then moved north, then east, when officers shouted "Gun! Gun! Gun! Drop the gun! Drop the gun!" according to the affidavit.

One officer fired "what appears to be five shots towards (Armstrong) with his duty handgun."

Armstrong then moved between two parked vehicles, out of the four officers' view.

A fifth officer arrived on scene at that time and saw Armstrong crouched between the two vehicles with his gun in hand pointed at the other officers, according to the affidavit.

The officer fired two shots at Armstrong with his .223 rifle, and he fell onto his side.

Officers asked multiple times for Armstrong to show both of his hands, and he only showed his left. Armstrong then put the barrel of his gun against his temple, and officers heard several clicking noises, the affidavit said. Armstrong then complied with commands and medical aid was provided.

Armstrong suffered two gunshot wounds in his right arm, one in his stomach and had a possible gunshot wound near his left ear. At least three BB pellets were found in the left side of his head, according to the affidavit.

Police later determined Armstrong's gun "to be an extremely realistic looking BB gun."