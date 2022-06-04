Man shot in lower extremity on Max Leggett Parkway

At 4:15p.m. JSO officers responded to a shooting victim at a local hospital, where they found an adult man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

JSO states the individual was shot “in a sitting area” in the lower extremity.

A person dropped the victim off at the hospital after being picked up from Max Legget Parkway. It is unknown at this time where the shooting originally happened, as the location reported is where the victim was picked up.

No suspect information has been given at this time, as the victim is letting police know very few details.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information is available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.