Man shot at Lynnwood gas station; suspect in custody

Shawn Garrett
Deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a gas station in Lynnwood, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

At around noon on May 16, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 164th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

An adult man was shot. He was transported to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle to McCollum Park in Everett, where he fled on foot.

At around 12:30 p.m. the suspect was located and detained.

This is a breaking news story.

