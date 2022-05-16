Man shot at Lynnwood gas station; suspect in custody

Deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a gas station in Lynnwood, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

At around noon on May 16, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 164th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

An adult man was shot. He was transported to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

UPDATE: Deputies located the suspect, an adult male, and he is in custody. The victim was transported by aid. The victim and suspect are believed to be known to each other. https://t.co/GthP9Wxwek — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) May 16, 2022

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle to McCollum Park in Everett, where he fled on foot.

At around 12:30 p.m. the suspect was located and detained.

This is a breaking news story.