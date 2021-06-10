Man shot in Manchester, police say

Jun. 10—MANCHESTER — Police said they are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the vicinity of North Street.

Police said they received a 911 call around 11:15 p.m. from a 43-year-old man who said he was shot and was on his way to Manchester Memorial Hospital.

The man had a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said. He told police the shooter was in a dark-colored sedan, and fled after the shooting.

The man wasn't able to provide a description of the shooter.

He was later transferred to Hartford Hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department at 860-645-5500.