Man shot may have targeted brother's killer

Aug. 2—A 36-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying to shoot the person who had killed his brother in a December 2021 justified homicide in Southwest Albuquerque.

Adolfo Garcia is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at or from a motor vehicle in the July 27 incident.

Garcia was shot and injured when the man he's accused of targeting returned fire but has since been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. It is unclear if Garcia has an attorney.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain Garcia until trial, calling his actions "inherently dangerous."

Garcia's brother Adam Garcia, 36, was fatally shot Dec. 18 at a home in the 3200 block of Cypress Circle SW, near Atrisco and Central. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office considers the incident a justified homicide.

The shooting on Wednesday happened blocks from the home.

Deputies responded around 7 p.m. to the neighborhood south of Central and Atrisco SW, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court. Adolfo Garcia told deputies he had been shot by a man as he and his girlfriend were walking home.

Garcia was taken to the hospital and deputies found the shooter, who had also called 911, in his pickup truck near Central and Atrisco. Deputies said the man's truck had several bullet holes and the man told them he had exchanged gunfire with someone.

He said he was driving when he came across a couple on foot and the man "made eye contact with him" before opening fire on him, according to the affidavit. Garcia told deputies the man in the truck fired first and he fired back in self defense before dropping the gun and leaving the area.

Deputies said they looked for the gun in the area but never found it. Garcia denied shooting at the man first and later told deputies maybe they shot at the same time "because it happened so quickly."

Garcia's girlfriend told deputies Garcia had met her at the bus stop on Central and the pair started walking home, according to the complaint. She said a man in a truck pulled up and the driver shot at them before Garcia shot back.

When pressed by detectives on who shot first, deputies said Garcia's girlfriend began to cry. She told them Garcia said "something to the effect of 'there he is'" and began shooting first at the man in the truck.

Both Garcia and his girlfriend told deputies they recognized the man in the truck as the same one who had shot and killed Garcia's brother in the 2021 incident.