Man shot at Memphis carwash, officials say

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot overnight at a Memphis car wash.

The shooting happened in the East Buntyn area at Sunshine Carwash, 3460 Southern Ave.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the shooting came in at 1:46 a.m.

The victim was rushed to Regional One with a gunshot wound.

Officials have not released his condition or any suspect information.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

