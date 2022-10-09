Man shot at metro Atlanta laundromat, transported to hospital, police say
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting they said happened at a metro Atlanta laundromat on Saturday evening.
Details are limited but police were able to confirm with Channel 2 Action News they responded to Huebsch Laundry located at 855 Oak St. SW around 8:15 p.m.
Police found one man who was shot and transported him to a local hospital.
At this time the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.
