Man shot on Millsboro Road in drive-by shooting

Mansfield police are investigating a drive-by shooting Sunday at 9:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Millsboro Road.

A man suffered a gunshot wound to his left thigh, according to the call from Avita Hospital Ontario to police.

Officers were dispatched to hospital's emergency room in reference to a shooting victim having walked in, according to the police report.

The man, age 21, is a junior at Mansfield Senior High School, according to police.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office responded to assist with searching for pistol casings and found eight casings in the road by the Richland B&O Trail.

The police report did not list any suspect vehicle and police Detective Robert Skropits said the victim did not provide any information on the description of any suspect.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Police: Mansfield Senior High School junior shot in left thigh