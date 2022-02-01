Man shot by Mishawaka police had shotgun, aimed at police, neighbor says

Marek Mazurek, South Bend Tribune
·3 min read
  • Michael Haas
    American political scientist
South Bend Police investigate a fatal police shooting scene at a home along Pheasant Run at Village Green Mobile Home Park on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Mishawaka. No officers were injured during the exchange.

MISHAWAKA — The man who was killed by Mishawaka police in a Monday evening standoff at the Village Green Mobile Home Park brandished a shotgun and was aiming at officers when he was shot, neighbors say.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Michael Haas, was taken to the hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

Shawn Nine, who lives adjacent to the trailer where the shooting occurred, said he watched from the window of his mobile home as police surrounded Haas’ trailer and called for him to come out.

Haas periodically poked his head out of the door, Nine said, but would then duck back inside. Ultimately, Nine said, Haas stood in the doorway and aimed his shotgun at a Mishawaka officer, who shot him.

“The cop had just yelled at [Haas] to come out with his hands up and then he came to the door with the shotgun and the cop fired because [Haas] kind of was facing at the cop when he did it, with the gun,” Nine said.

Elkhart: Police kill man seen trying to break into liquor store

A press release from the South Bend Police Department, which is investigating the incident, states officers were twice dispatched to Village Green for reports of a man threatening people with a gun on Monday.

At some point when officers were called to the area for the second time, Haas “discharged a firearm, and a Mishawaka police officer returned fire, striking him,” the release says.

South Bend Police investigate a fatal police shooting scene at a home along Pheasant Run at Village Green Mobile Home Park on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Mishawaka. No officers were injured during the exchange.

Nine didn’t see or hear Haas fire at officers during the standoff, saying he saw Haas aim a shotgun at the Mishawaka police officer, who then fired five rounds at Haas.

Before the standoff, Nine said, Haas was walking down the street while shouting profanities and haphazardly shooting a shotgun.

Another Village Green resident who lives nearby said both St. Joseph County and Mishawaka police responded to the call, with police cars lined up and down Pheasant Run. The woman said she ran behind her house when she saw Haas pop out of his trailer and point his shotgun at police. A few seconds later, she heard gunshots.

“I felt like I was in a Grand Torino movie,” she said.

After the shooting, neighbors said, police led several teenagers out of the trailer.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident due to a new inter-agency agreement following the dissolution of the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at the start of this year.

A South Bend police spokeswoman said no one else was injured in the incident and that an autopsy for Haas was conducted Tuesday morning.

Investigators have interviewed the juveniles who were in the trailer at the time of the shooting, as well as neighbors. According to police, body camera footage from the incident is also being reviewed.

Mishawaka Police Chief Ken Witkowski declined to comment on the shooting other than to say the officer who fired their weapon has been put on paid administrative leave.

It is unclear if Haas lived at the trailer where he was killed. Court records show Haas was evicted from a different address in the Village Green park in May of last year, though Nine said Haas had lived in the mobile home next to his for the past six months.

Managers at Village Green’s community office directed reporters to contact the mobile home park’s corporate owners Yes Communities. Messages requesting an interview from a company representative were not returned.

Residents at the mobile home park said police are called to the area every once in a while, but that shootings are rare.

"It's the first time I've seen anything like this," said one resident who's lived in the park for 40 years.

South Bend Police investigate a fatal police shooting scene at a home along Pheasant Run at Village Green Mobile Home Park on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Mishawaka. No officers were injured during the exchange.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Mishawaka crime: Mobile Home resident says man had shotgun in standoff

