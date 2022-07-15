Man shot by Modesto police dies; officers had been called to family disturbance

A man shot by a Modesto police officer following a family disturbance call Thursday night died of his injuries, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Entrada Way, northeast of Orangeburg Avenue and Oakdale Road, around 5:38 p.m.

Modesto Police did not say what the family disturbance was about, how many people were involved or whether anyone had a weapon.

“When officers arrived, they located the adult male subject referenced in the call to dispatch in the front yard of a residence,” according to a press release. “When officers contacted the subject he was uncooperative and during the interaction with him an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

The man was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Modesto Police would not say how many officers responded to the call and how many fired. The names of neither the officer nor the man shot were released.

In radio traffic of the incident, an officer tells dispatch he has a person at gunpoint who is being uncooperative. About a minute later, an officer asks for an ambulance to respond to the scene immediately.

“In order to protect the integrity of the investigation at this early stage, we will not be releasing any additional information,” the press release says.

Modesto Police Department said it will be releasing body worn camera footage and other relevant evidence in a community briefing video in the coming weeks.

This is the second officer-involved shooting by Modesto Police this month.

On July 4 an officer shot a man authorities say had a deadly weapon and attacked the officer. The man’s family said he was in a mental health crisis and needed help. That man survived and was charged with attempted murder.

Modesto Police have not yet released body camera video from that incident.