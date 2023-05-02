Man shot moments after stepping out of barber shop in DeKalb County, police say

Police say someone waited outside a DeKalb County barber shop for a customer to come outside, then shot him Tuesday afternoon.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the store on Wesley Chapel, where witnesses said a car pulled up outside Brown’s Barbershop and shot a man standing outside the store in the chest.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

The incident shut down a nearby CVS pharmacy for several hours, keeping people from being able to get inside and fill prescriptions.

The identity of the victim has not been released. It’s unclear if police have any leads on the shooter or why he or she targeted the victim.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.