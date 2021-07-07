Man shot Monday in Johnstown remains in hospital as police search for shooter

Jul. 7—Johnstown police continue to search for a person who shot a man in Hornerstown on Monday, sending the man to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. in Bell Place, which is an alley in the 500 block of Horner Street, city Detective Cory Adams said.

A man in his 30s was taken by private vehicle to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.

Adams said on Wednesday the man was still in the hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and torso.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene but Adams would not say if a weapon was recovered.

Police are uncertain if the shooter was a man or woman. Police are calling the shooting an isolated incident.

"There is no danger to the public," Adams said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact city police at 814-472-2100.