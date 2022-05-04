Man shot Monday in Lewiston; police seize vehicle, search for suspects

May 4—LEWISTON — Police are investigating the Monday night shooting of a man.

Police responded to the report of gunshots about 8:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Horton and Pine streets, and found Omar Mohamed Omar, 26, with a gunshot wound in his abdomen, according to a statement from Lewiston Police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent.

Omar was transported to Central Maine Medical Center and was reported in stable condition, according to St. Laurent.

Police do not believe it was a random attack. Investigators are searching for suspects seen fleeing the area, and police also seized a vehicle believed to have been occupied by some of the people involved, according to St. Laurent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Charlie Weaver at 207-513-3001, extension 3321.