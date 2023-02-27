Man shot Monday morning in downtown Prattville

PRATTVILLE - Police are investigating a downtown Prattville Monday morning shooting.

The shooting happened about 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Sixth Street, said Police Chief Mark Thompson. The male victim was shot once in the leg. He was taken to Prattville Baptist Hospital in stable condition, the chief said. The wound did not appear to be life-threatening "at this time," Thompson said.

A 17-year-old female, believed to be the shooter, was taken into custody shortly after the call came in, he said.

"We have a group of persons in the neighborhood who have been engaged in an ongoing dispute," Thompson said. "There was an altercation this morning and shots were fired. We don't believe there is a threat to the community at this time."

