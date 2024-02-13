Man shot Monday night after argument at Clark’s Exxon

Pat O'Donnell

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot Monday night after an argument started at Clark’s Exxon, News 5 has learned.

About four or five shots were fired, and the man who was shot is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

‘I’M DAMAGED FOR LIFE:’ Okaloosa man recalls deputies shooting at him in patrol car, handcuffed and unarmed

INCIDENT LOCATION:

The incident occurred at 10:37 p.m. Monday.

The shooter is not in custody.

News 5 learned the victim is 20-21 years old.

The investigation remains ongoing. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.