Man shot Monday night after argument at Clark’s Exxon
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot Monday night after an argument started at Clark’s Exxon, News 5 has learned.
About four or five shots were fired, and the man who was shot is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The incident occurred at 10:37 p.m. Monday.
The shooter is not in custody.
News 5 learned the victim is 20-21 years old.
The investigation remains ongoing. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.
