Man who shot Monroe officer gets 25 to 50 years in prison

Cpl. Renae Peterson

An Ypsilanti man who shot a Monroe police officer twice during a carjacking was sentenced to serve 25 to 50 years in prison.

On Thursday, Monroe County’s 38th Circuit Judge Daniel S. White imposed the sentence to Kordney Antwoine McDonald, 21, of Ypsilanti. McDonald shot Monroe Police Cpl. Renae Peterson on N. Dixie Hwy. during his attempted to flee following a carjacking on May 24, 2020.

Peterson was struck twice and suffered life-threatening injuries. She underwent numerous surgeries and spent 17 days in a coma before recovering. Peterson remains on the force. In a courtroom packed with police officers and citizens, Peterson spoke and noted the impact of the shooting.

Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Michael G. Roehrig not only praised Peterson for her dedication, courage and perseverance, but supported law enforcement in general.

“The vast majority of police officers work tirelessly to help keep our communities safe, and they put themselves on the line for us every minute of every shift,” he said. “In this instance, Cpl. Peterson’s actions were courageous – alone, in the middle of a busy street, she was all that stood between numerous civilians and two gun-wielding men who had already carjacked a vehicle.”

He added: “Cpl. Peterson’s actions were representative of the highest caliber of upstanding, dedicated law enforcement officers who selflessly serve and protect our communities, and reflective of the community’s highest expectations of law enforcement.”

In an ironic twist in the case, Peterson once helped McDonald’s sister. During the sentencing hearing, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Yorkey noted that several years ago, McDonald’s sister was in high school when she reached to out to Peterson for help. Peterson mentored the sister and helped her become an upstanding member of the community.

On the day of the crime spree, McDonald and a co-defendant, Kobe Falls, carjacked Deborah Yamek at gunpoint at the corner of Winchester and Second Streets. The pair stole Yamek’s 2018 Ford Escape and McDonald drove in such an erratic and reckless manner that he disabled the vehicle, which came to rest on N. Dixie Highway near Ternes Drive in Frenchtown Township.

Story continues

Peterson arrived on scene and pulled her patrol vehicle behind the stolen vehicle. McDonald was in the driver’s seat with the door open and Falls was standing outside the car on the passenger side. Peterson exited her patrol vehicle, drew her service weapon and demanding that both suspects show their hands.

At first, McDonald complied. Falls, however, hesitated and then took off running. Peterson moved toward the passenger side of the stolen vehicle and McDonald stood up, walked around the back of the stolen vehicle and pointed a .40 caliber firearm at the officer. He fired several shots at close range and two bullets struck Peterson below her protective vest. As she fell to the ground, she returned fire, although she did not strike her assailant. McDonald then fled.

As bystanders assisted Peterson, numerous police officers from several agencies and emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene. Both suspects were located with McDonald being found hiding in a shed. The firearm used to shoot Peterson was also in the shed.

Falls, who was not involved in the assault on Peterson, pleaded guilty to carjacking and has since been sentenced to serve 7 to 20 years in prison by Judge White. McDonald originally was charged 17 criminal counts and eventually pleaded no contest to assault with intent to murder, carjacking, assaulting/resisting a police officer causing serious impairment and felony firearm.

Yorkey and Jonathan Jones prosecuted the case and McDonald was represented by Monroe attorney Ronald Benore. The incident was investigated by Michigan State Police Detective/Sgt. Scott Singleton.

During the sentence hearing and before he was led away in handcuffs, McDonald repeatedly apologized to Peterson and her family but also claimed the sentence of a minimum of 25 years was disproportionately harsh.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Man who shot Monroe officer gets 25 to 50 years in prison