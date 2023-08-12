Man shot in Morgan Park after struggle with police in ‘extremely critical’ condition

A man was shot and critically injured as he and Chicago police officers struggled over a gun in the Morgan Park neighborhood, police said.

The officers had seen the man with a gun on the sidewalk at 5:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of West 111th Street, interim CPD Superintendent Fred Waller said at a news conference late Friday. When police tried to stop him, the man fled into a home, he added.

Police chased after on foot, and a struggle ensued in which both the officers and the man fought to gain control of the gun, Waller said.

“Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, then struggled with this subject over this weapon, and two shots were fired,” Waller said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, according to the superintendent. Waller did not know whether the man had died.

Earlier Friday, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said CFD paramedics had transported the man in “extremely critical” condition.

Two officers were also hospitalized for observation, but were not shot, Waller said. The superintendent said he visited both officers, who are in good condition.

Those officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, the department said.

Police recovered a gun from the man who was shot at the scene and the shooting remains under investigation, Waller added.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed the shooting in a tweet. COPA asked witnesses to reach out to the accountability office.