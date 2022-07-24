Man shot after multiple rounds fired on Trosper Road in Tumwater Saturday night

Multiple gunshots were fired and a man was shot in the leg on Trosper Road in Tumwater Saturday night, according to police.

Beyond that, however, police do not have a lot of information, Lt. Jen Kolb said Sunday.

She said residents at the scene have been uncooperative and so has the victim, who was released from MultiCare Capital Medical Center Sunday morning. His age was not immediately available.

Here’s what police do know: About 11:15 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Trosper Road Southwest after reports of multiple gunshots being fired, Kolb said.

The location is known to police, she said.

Once at the scene, which Kolb described as a parcel of land with a variety of residences, including trailers, police found multiple shell casings, and residents in the area thought they had heard 20-28 shots fired. Police later learned that the shooting victim had gone to the hospital.

Kolb acknowledged that “nobody is really talking,” and police only have bits and pieces of information. No one is in custody and the incident is still under investigation.

“We’re trying to determine what happened and will follow the evidence and continue to talk to people,” she said.

Police also have not located a vehicle thought to have been involved in the incident, Kolb added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch phone number at 360-704-2740 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.