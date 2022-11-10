Man shot multiple times in 36th homicide in Hartford this year

A man was shot and killed on Main Street in Hartford Tuesday night, the third homicide in the city in the last week, according to police.

The Hartford Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Main Street before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of an unconscious man. Officers found a man lying unconscious on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as 46-year-old Lamonte Brown of Hartford, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

According to police, the shooting was caught on city cameras. The victim was walking on Main Street when a man and a woman approached him. The three got into an argument before the man pulled out a gun and shot Brown multiple times, police said.

“We’re seeing this over and over again,” Hartford Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. “These personal differences, these personal disputes. It seems lately the first choice is to pick up a gun and begin shooting.”

Police told media it seemed like the three knew each other and it was not a random shooting.

This is the 36th homicide in Hartford this year. There were 34 homicides in Hartford in total in 2021. Boisvert said this is an “increase in violence I’ve never seen,” both in Hartford and nationwide.

“It’s concerning obviously, it’s a large number,” Boisvert said. “This is the biggest year I’ve ever seen.”

Boisvert said the department has taken over 300 illegal guns off the street this year so far.

The Hartford Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).