Man shot multiple times in apparent road rage incident, Fort Worth police say

A man was shot multiple times in an apparent road rage incident near the Southside neighborhood of Fort Worth Friday night, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said officers found a man with several gunshot wounds outside the QuikTrip convenience store located in the 1100 block of Hemphill Street around 10:45 p.m.

The victim told police he was driving his vehicle on East Magnolia Avenue between the intersections of South Main Street and Hemphill Street when he had some kind of incident or exchange with the driver of another vehicle. A passenger in the suspect vehicle pulled out a weapon and shot the victim in the forearm, shoulder and face. The suspects fled the scene and the victim drove to QuikTrip for medical help.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition for medical treatment, according to police. The Gun Violence Unit will conduct the follow-up investigation.