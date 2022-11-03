Man shot multiple times in Arlington area has life threatening injuries, JSO says

Update: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to 2900 Justina Rd. around 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Officers found a man in his early 20s suffering from multiple gun shot wounds to his upper and lower extremities. His car was in the middle of a parking lot and the victim was found outside the car.

His condition is considered life threatening. Officers have not been able to speak with the victim because of his injuries.

The violent crimes unit is on scene conducting the investigation.

JSO said it is unsure about the events leading up to the shooting. There is no suspect information at this time. Attempts to speak with possible witnesses have been unsuccessful.

JSO is asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to please contact JSO through the non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has just reported that a person has been shot in the Arlington area.

The shooting is reported to have taken place at 2900 Justina Rd.

Action News Jax is working to get more details. Once there is more to report on this story will be updated.

