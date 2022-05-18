Man shot multiple times in Brookhaven road rage incident arrested after walking into police station

A man who was shot in a road rage incident and survived was arrested days later when he went to the police station to pick up his car.

Brookhaven police said Duc Doung was shot multiple times on Mother’s Day by an angry driver in Brookhaven. The shooter, Joshua Holder, was arrested.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden obtained body camera footage of both the moments first responders rushed to help a bloodied Doung, and from nine days later, when he was arrested.

Police said Duong went to the police department, still bandaged from the shooting, to retrieve his car back from police. Video shows and officer trot out after Doung as he leaves the police station and tell him he can’t go home

TRENDING STORIES:

“Alright, here’s the thing. You can’t actually leave,” an officer tells him. “Because you have a warrant for your arrest. A felon in possession of a firearm.”

Duong actually laughs and tells the officer he expected the arrest.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The alleged victim’s harrowing story about what happened the day he was shot, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.



