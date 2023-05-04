Man shot multiple times in busy Miramar nightclub

A man was shot multiple times inside of a busy Miramar nightclub shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, according to police. Officers are now investigating both the shooting and the club, which was operating at a time when it should have been closed.

Three people were having “some kind of altercation” with the victim inside of the Imperio Nightclub, formerly known as Club 7, in the 6200 block of Miramar Parkway, just before the shooting, said Tania Rues, a spokesperson for Miramar Police. One of them pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

Miramar Fire Rescue took the man to the hospital, where he is now in serious, but stable, condition.

A police officer arriving at the club noticed a car fleeing the scene, Rues said. Officers pursued the car, which crashed into a tree down the street, in the 6800 block of Miramar Parkway. A man ran out, and officers apprehended him near the 7600 block of Fairway Boulevard, near Fairway Elementary School.

Rues could not say whether the man who fled was the shooter.

“At this point in time, what we can say is that it was a vehicle that our officer noticed was fleeing from the scene,” she said. “We can’t at this point in time say specifically what the driver’s role was, if any.”

Rues didn’t know exactly how many people were in the club, but said it was a “significant number,” including customers.

The Miramar Police Department’s Code Compliance Division is looking into the club, which was not supposed to be open at that time of the morning, Rues said.

Both investigations are active, and three suspects are still at large, Rues said. She encouraged anyone with information to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).