Man shot multiple times in Ceres early Sunday, police report

A man is in critical but stable condition after being shot early Sunday in Ceres, police report.

At about 12:39 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Willow Lake Way for the report of a 41-year-old male shot multiple times, according to a news release from the Ceres Police Department. The street is just northwest of Strawberry Fields Park and Sinclear Elementary School.

The victim was treated at the scene by Modesto Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel before being taken to a hospital.

Later Sunday morning, a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office watch commander said deputies were assisting Ceres police in searching for the attacker or attackers.

Police have not released any additional information on the shooting investigation.

The Ceres Police Department encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Vera at 209-538-5730.

Tipsters also may contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.