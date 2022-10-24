Man shot multiple times in the chest on Jax southside

A man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Sunday night on Jacksonville’s southside.

Police were dispatched to the Drayton Park community off Touchton Road around 11:30 pm in reference to someone shot.

Upon arrival officers found a Black man in his early 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported the man to a local hospital.

JSO Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Unit Detectives had detained all involved parties for questioning. They believe this was an isolated incident and all parties knew each other.

So far police did not announce any arrests.