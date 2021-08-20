Man shot multiple times in Clairton

Aug. 20—Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening in Clairton that sent a man to a local hospital with multiple wounds.

The shooting was reported to county 911 dispatchers at about 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Halcomb Avenue. First responders found a man had been shot multiple times in his extremities, according to police.

He is expected to survive, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .