Man shot multiple times in Coraopolis

A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Coraopolis Wednesday.

According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Mount Vernon Avenue at 5:28 p.m.

Emergency crews found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

Homicide detectives initiated the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

