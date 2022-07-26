Man shot multiple times dies at Fort Worth gas station, police say

A man died Monday night after he was shot several times at an east Fort Worth gas station, police said.

Officers were called to the Conoco gas station and convenience store at 4140 Meadowbrook Drive just before 9:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify him after his next of kin have been notified.

There were no suspects in custody Monday night. Homicide detectives are investigating.