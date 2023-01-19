Man shot 'multiple times' dies in Asheville's 1st reported homicide in 2023: Police

Asheville Police Department cars do have "cruise lights" on the end of the light bars. They're not for pulling over traffic but rather are designed to increase visibility.

ASHEVILLE - Almost three weeks into the new year, Asheville police say they are investigating the first homicide of 2023.

In a Jan. 19 news release, the department said police found Mackenzie McCord Strictland, 27, shot multiple times at Southern Street in the south side community on Jan. 18. Strictland was shot several times, and succumbed to his wounds before Buncombe County EMS arrived, the release said.

The shooting happened "late Wednesday (Jan. 18) night," the release said.

"Criminal Investigations Division Detectives and Forensic Technicians worked throughout the night and are actively investigating as they work through a number of leads," the release said.

Detectives are asking if anyone has any information about the shooting to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in your app store). You can also contact APD at (828) 252-1110.

Police reported 11 homicides in the city last year.

This story will be updated.

Ryan Oehrli covers public safety, breaking news and other beats for the Citizen Times. Comments? Questions? Tips? Send them to coehrli@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville police investigating city's 1st reported homicide in 2023