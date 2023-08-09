Man shot multiple times in drive-thru of Atlanta Cook Out after man opens fire on car, police say

A man was shot multiple times while sitting in the drive-thru of a Cook Out drive-thru late Tuesday night, according to Atlanta police.

At around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Cook Out on Moreland Avenue in Southeast Atlanta, where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police determined that a man walked up to the victim’s car and opened fire as he sat in the drive-thru lane.

Officers established a perimeter around the area as they looked for the suspect.

The Carroll County Police Department told APD that the suspect, identified as Julian Flakes, was in the area and had threatened to harm himself and others.

Flakes was found near the back of the restaurant and arrested without any incident, police say.

Officers found Flakes in possession of a handgun upon his arrest.

Police did not say whether Flakes and the victim knew each other.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

