Man shot multiple times during fight in Reading

Feb. 23—A man was shot during a fight Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of South Eighth Street, Reading police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting and found the 22-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital.

Information on his medical condition was unavailable.

Police said the man was shot during a fight with another individual, who has been identified. There is no ongoing public safety threat, they said, without stating if any charges were filed.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Reading police at 610 -655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.

