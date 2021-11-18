Man shot multiple times in early-morning Pompano Beach attack

A man is in the hospital in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds after an early-morning shooting in Pompano Beach, authorities say.

At 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a 911 caller reported a shooting in the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said when deputies arrived, they found a man shot multiple times.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue team took him to a nearby hospital. His injuries are life-threatening, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A clerk at Community Food Store in the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue told WPLG-Ch. 10 that a man who said he was just shot came into the store bleeding, asking for help. The clerk told the TV station the man walked to the food store from across the street, through the parking lot and fell to the floor inside the store.

The Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes detectives and Crime Scene Unit were at the scene investigating. Detectives ask that anyone with information about the shooting call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.