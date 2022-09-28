Search on for suspect after 29-year-old man shot multiple times in Erie neighborhood

Erie police continued their search for a suspect on Wednesday in a Tuesday morning shooting in an eastside neighborhood that seriously injured a 29-year-old man.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Perry Street.

The victim, whose name was not released, was shot four to six times in the lower extremities, the arms and the leg, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said. The man was taken to UPMC Hamot, where he underwent surgery and was last listed in critical but stable condition, Lorah said Wednesday morning.

Officers who responded to the shooting found multiple shell casings at the scene and learned that a possible suspect might be in a house on the block. Tactical teams from the Erie Bureau of Police surrounded the house and the residence was searched, but a suspect was not found, Lorah said.

Major crimes detectives are now investigating the shooting, he said.

A motive in the shooting was unknown Wednesday.

There have been at least 54 people injured or killed by gunfire in Erie so far this year.

