Man shot multiple times in Everett

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

A man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times in Everett early Friday.

At around 2 a.m., Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting in the 11700 block of 12th Place West near Center and Admiralty.

Deputies arrived to find a 37-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to news release. He was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center.

Detectives said the victim was in a residential parking lot when he was shot.

The suspect fled in a vehicle.

Shortly after the shooting, a man burglarized a nearby home and then walked away from the scene.

Robbery and burglary unit detectives are investigating. It is not yet known if the two incidents are connected.

Snohomish County Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories