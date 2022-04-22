Man shot multiple times in Everett

A man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times in Everett early Friday.

At around 2 a.m., Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting in the 11700 block of 12th Place West near Center and Admiralty.

Deputies arrived to find a 37-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to news release. He was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center.

Detectives said the victim was in a residential parking lot when he was shot.

The suspect fled in a vehicle.

Shortly after the shooting, a man burglarized a nearby home and then walked away from the scene.

Robbery and burglary unit detectives are investigating. It is not yet known if the two incidents are connected.

Snohomish County Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating.

