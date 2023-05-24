Man who was shot multiple times gets arrested. It’s because he had a sword, deputies say

The man who was shot multiple times during a domestic violence disturbance last week ended up getting arrested.

Why him and not the shooter?

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said the man, 49-year-old Rodolfo Lopez, had a sword and was trying to hurt a woman.

The incident occurred Friday night from a home on the 37000 block of Jose Basin Road, in the reservation area near Auberry and about one mile from the Mono Wind Casino.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office initially said the woman was detained for shooting the man but clarified Tuesday that she was not arrested in the shooting.

Investigators also are still trying to determine if the woman was the shooter and fired at Lopez in self-defense or if a third-party person who intervened and shot the man multiple times.

It was unclear if the woman sustained any injuries from the attempted sword attack.

Lopez, who was transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in jail.

More charges could be on the horizon, too.

During the investigation of the domestic violence incident, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found more than 700 marijuana plants growing on the property. Detectives removed and destroyed the plants.