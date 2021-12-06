Man shot multiple times in Hartford Sunday, police say

A man is in critical condition after being shot more than once in Hartford’s Asylum Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers learned about the shooting in the area of 97 Ashley St. in the Asylum Hill neighborhood from a ShotSpotter alert shortly before 1:40 p.m., police said. When they arrived, they found a man in his 50s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The department’s Crime Scene and Major Crimes divisions are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

The number of victims of nonfatal shootings in Hartford is now higher than both in 2018 and in 2019. Each year ended with 143 gunshot survivors, police said.

But the city appears to be on track to have fewer nonfatal shootings than last year, which finished with 225 victims

