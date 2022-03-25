Man shot multiple times in Hill District

A man was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood early Friday morning.

Pittsburgh police said they responded to a 911 call and a Shotspotter alert at the corner of Webster Avenue and Kirkpatrick Street around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man who was shot. Those officers gave aid to the man until medics arrived.

The man was then taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said they were given a description of a person wearing all dark clothing, who ran from the scene.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

