Man shot multiple times inside his car while driving, JSO says

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot inside their car.

When officers first investigated, the victim was driving westbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway when a burgundy car pulled next to him.

The unknown suspect fired multiple shots aiming towards the victim and their car, JSO says.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO does not have a suspect identified or has taken anyone into custody.

JSO asks that anyone with information about the incident contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

