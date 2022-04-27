Man shot multiple times in New Kensington

A man was shot multiple times in New Kensington Tuesday night, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

New Kensington police responded to the 1300 block of Leishman Avenue for a shots fired call around 7:43 p.m.

Police discovered that a person, who they identified as Garrick Marshall, was shot multiple times and taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights.

He was eventually taken by Life Flight to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Authorities said he is in stable condition.

“Senseless acts of gun violence will not be tolerated in our county. I thank the first responders, New Kensington Police Department, and Westmoreland County Detectives for their quick action and tireless work which we are hopeful will lead to the apprehension of the shooter,” Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Kensington Police Department at 724-339-7533 or the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau at 724-830-3949.

TRENDING NOW:

Star college softball player from Allegheny County dead at 20 Proposed Esplanade development on Pittsburgh’s North Side receives $10M boost Local doctors weigh in on mysterious child hepatitis outbreak VIDEO: Target 11 Exclusive: Will there be enough police officers to staff Sunday’s Pittsburgh Marathon? DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts