Man shot multiple times, killed near STA bus barn

Oct. 20—A man was shot multiple times and died from his wounds early Wednesday morning in the West Central Neighborhood of Spokane, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police responded to a report of shots fired and a man down at about 2:30 a.m. at Cedar Street and Boone Avenue, Spokane police said in a news release.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the street near the Spokane Transit Authority bus barn. They provided medical aid before medics arrived but the man, who has not been publicly identified by police, died at the scene.

Several shell casings were found but no weapon was recovered. Police said they don't have a suspect.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

This was the 10th homicide in Spokane this year, police said. Spokane police detectives have identified and facilitated the arrest of the primary suspect in eight of nine cases, not including Wednesday's death.