Man shot multiple times, killed in Southwest Atlanta, police say

A man is dead after he was shot multiple times, Atlanta police said.

According to Capt. Christian Hunt, police responded just after 10 p.m. to a person shot call in the 300 block of Wilson Mill Road in Southwest Atlanta.

The address corresponds with Wilson Mill Park, however, police did not say if the shooting happened within the park.

Hunt said the victim appeared to be a man in his mid-30′s and that he was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide is on the scene and there is no further information available, police said.

Channel 2 has a photographer and reporter headed to the scene and will provide an update on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

