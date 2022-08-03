Man shot multiple times, killed in Southwest Atlanta, police say
A man is dead after he was shot multiple times, Atlanta police said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to Capt. Christian Hunt, police responded just after 10 p.m. to a person shot call in the 300 block of Wilson Mill Road in Southwest Atlanta.
The address corresponds with Wilson Mill Park, however, police did not say if the shooting happened within the park.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘He shot my arm off!’: Store owner fires shotgun at armed robber
Man accused of attacking elderly VA patient indicted by grand jury, faces potential 20 years in jail
‘I just want y’all to put the guns down:’ Community reacts to shooting at metro shopping center
Hunt said the victim appeared to be a man in his mid-30′s and that he was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Homicide is on the scene and there is no further information available, police said.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Channel 2 has a photographer and reporter headed to the scene and will provide an update on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
IN OTHER NEWS: