Man shot multiple times on Main Street in Hartford

A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday in an incident on Main Street, police said.

The man, who was not identified, “was immediately transported to an area hospital. His condition is stable, and the injury is being considered non-life threatening at this time,” police said.

Police said Hartford patrol officers responded to the 300 block of Main Street following a citizen’s call reporting a person shot outside the building.

Responding officers found the adult male in front of the building “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” police said.

Police said they do not yet know what incident or incidents occurred leading up to the shots being fired.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).